Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $35.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) received a $35.00 target price from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

INTC traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.25. 2,157,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,361,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

