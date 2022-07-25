Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $979.94 million. Inter Parfums also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.4 %

IPAR stock opened at $80.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

