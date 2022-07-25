International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.23

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.23 and last traded at C$14.20, with a volume of 69104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPCO shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum Trading Up 6.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.06.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

