Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Research Coverage Started at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Intrusion Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $3.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

Institutional Trading of Intrusion

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.11% and a negative return on equity of 379.40%. Analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 4.9% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 16.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

