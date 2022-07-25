Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 4.7% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $6.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.87. 21,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,896. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.86.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

