Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Purchased by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 3.2% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,151 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33,200.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,740,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,477,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,952,000 after purchasing an additional 748,729 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $16.83 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63.

