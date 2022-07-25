Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,733,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $116,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.31. 117,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,227,634. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44.

