Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,568,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,294,000 after acquiring an additional 301,204 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,674,000 after acquiring an additional 40,058 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,029,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,618,000 after acquiring an additional 44,207 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after acquiring an additional 715,382 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 123,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,634. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.44.

