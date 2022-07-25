Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Position Decreased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,794 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up 1.1% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co owned 0.42% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VRP stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $26.50.

