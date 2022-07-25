IRON Financial LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

IRON Financial LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,160 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $16,096,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,981,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded down $2.33 on Monday, hitting $101.51. The company had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,385. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $92.83 and a 1 year high of $149.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average of $113.70.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

