IRON Financial LLC Has $506,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.40. 21,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,986. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

