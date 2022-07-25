IRON Financial LLC Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.43 on Monday, reaching $300.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,530,813. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.46. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

