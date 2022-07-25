IRON Financial LLC Purchases 496 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after buying an additional 514,803 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after acquiring an additional 469,501 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 856,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,250,000 after buying an additional 273,556 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,058,000 after buying an additional 206,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,331,000 after purchasing an additional 155,646 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.1 %

PKG stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,297. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.11 and its 200-day moving average is $149.34. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 51.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.71.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

