IRON Financial LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE)

IRON Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF accounts for about 1.1% of IRON Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. IRON Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.23. 2,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,415. Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $26.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97.

