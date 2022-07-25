IRON Financial LLC Takes $708,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $122,830,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 565.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 301,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 256,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,690. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNW. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.68.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

