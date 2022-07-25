iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Shares Sold by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,948 shares during the quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMDY. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMDY stock opened at $56.53 on Monday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.01.

