iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,737. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42.

