iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 5.2% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Windsor Group LTD owned about 0.23% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $27,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,424,000 after buying an additional 404,174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,020,000 after buying an additional 272,481 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,934,000 after buying an additional 142,170 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 967,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,842,000 after buying an additional 23,612 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.57. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,722. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average is $72.66. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.