iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774,442 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 3.1% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 23.73% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $6,146,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

ESGU stock opened at $87.89 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.33.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

