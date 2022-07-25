iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,720,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,285,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $769,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $30.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

