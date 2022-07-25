iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $871,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 173,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FLOT opened at $50.18 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.