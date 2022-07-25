iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $86.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

