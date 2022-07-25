iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,039,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after buying an additional 2,085,669 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA opened at $63.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

