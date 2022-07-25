iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.5% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $63.40 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

