iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Stake Lifted by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,389,000 after acquiring an additional 131,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 634,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after acquiring an additional 286,689 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 543,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,506,000 after buying an additional 305,676 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,015,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $45.55 on Monday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $55.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

