iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,922 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $248,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,641,404 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average is $73.93.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.