iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,010,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 42,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 194,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $71.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,404 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.93.

