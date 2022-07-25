iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,673 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $31,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $179.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.38 and a 200-day moving average of $191.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

