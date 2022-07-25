iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 369,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,381,000 after acquiring an additional 69,077 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $143.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.13. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.55 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

