iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 1.0% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $19,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $228.44 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.16 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.25.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

