iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $29,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $627,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,488,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $290,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $105.91 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

