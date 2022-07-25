iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 150,530 shares.The stock last traded at $94.14 and had previously closed at $94.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWL. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 560.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

