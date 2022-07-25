iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $239.15 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.03.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

