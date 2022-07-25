iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Windsor Group LTD’s 8th Largest Position

Windsor Group LTD reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $397.31. The company had a trading volume of 43,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,512. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.30 and its 200-day moving average is $423.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

