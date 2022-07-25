iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 22.9% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $397.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.30 and a 200-day moving average of $423.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

