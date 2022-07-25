iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Trimmed by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.5% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $397.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.