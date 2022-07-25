iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF comprises 1.3% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $269.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.23. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $237.26 and a 1 year high of $297.30.

