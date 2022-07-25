iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,187,737 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,510,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71.

