iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is MA Private Wealth’s 5th Largest Position

MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,895 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.6% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.20. 19,188,081 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71.

