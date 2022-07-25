Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 347.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $159.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.43.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $129.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.62. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading

