Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 1.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $18,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank grew its holdings in Paychex by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $122.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

