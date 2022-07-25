Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,643 shares during the quarter. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF accounts for 1.8% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $24,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVOL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 51,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Price Performance

IVOL opened at $26.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

