Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 1,777 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.64 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

