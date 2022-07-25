Janney Capital Management LLC Has $7.82 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of PTC worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in PTC by 11.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 41,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PTC by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in PTC by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in PTC by 8.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 61,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PTC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Trading Down 1.2 %

PTC opened at $111.18 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $12,011,392.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,270,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,103,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,513,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $12,011,392.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,270,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,103,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,906 shares of company stock valued at $36,297,771 over the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

