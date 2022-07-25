Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $161.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.20. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

