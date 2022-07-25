Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

KRE stock opened at $61.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.64. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

