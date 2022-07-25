Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,661,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 235,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,976,000 after buying an additional 85,904 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 421,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,969,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGIB stock opened at $52.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $61.31.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

