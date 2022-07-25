Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 77 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 85,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 903.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

