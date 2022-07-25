Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 77 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 85,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.
Janux Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 903.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
