JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Plans Dividend of $0.00

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0034 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th.

JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JDSPY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 260 ($3.11) to GBX 200 ($2.39) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 195 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.21) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($2.99) to GBX 131 ($1.57) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 255 ($3.05) to GBX 210 ($2.51) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 285 ($3.41) to GBX 200 ($2.39) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

