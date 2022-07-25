Jobchain (JOB) Price Down 1.8% This Week

Jobchain (JOB) traded down 37.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Jobchain has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $24.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jobchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

